Borough Market to open on Sundays for ingredients not street food

Wednesday 23 June 2021
Borough Market bosses say they hope to recapture some of the atmosphere of its late 1990s market trading days by opening on Sunday mornings with a focus on ingredients to cook at home rather than street food for immediate consumption.

From Sunday 27 June more than 40 Borough Market traders will be open from 10am to 2pm, offering meats, fish, fruit and veg, bread & baked goods and store cupboard essentials.

"Extending our trading from six to seven days per week is a historic move for Borough Market," said managing director Darren Heneghan.

"We wanted to give our customers more choice on when to visit us and for Sunday opening, we're returning to our roots.

"Back in 1998 we reinvented ourselves from a wholesale centre to a retail market for high quality food and we want to recapture that atmosphere  expert traders and producers providing advice and sharing stories with shoppers who love food.

"From picking up the perfect joint for a Sunday roast complete with all the seasonal veg, to discovering something new for the cheeseboard along with freshly baked bread and wine to accompany, we love Sundays and hope our visitors will too!"

