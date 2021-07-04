Visitor information kiosk opened at London Bridge Station

For the first time in more than a decade visitors to SE1 can find out about local attractions and services at a fixed information point with the launch of a new kiosk at London Bridge Station.

The kiosk – initially open as a six-month trial – has been launched by business improvement district Team London Bridge as part of a drive to encourage visitors back to the area in the wake of COVID-19.

"For many, London Bridge is the gateway to the capital and the new visitor kiosk will provide a concierge service for the city," said Nadia Broccardo, chief executive of Team London Bridge.

"We know people are slowly coming back to the capital and our role is to help them have the best experience possible, so they return and bring their friends, family and colleagues with them."

Southwark hasn't had a dedicated tourist information centre since 2008 and the purpose-built Southwark Information Centre at the southern end of London Bridge is now occupied by Evans Cycles.

The new kiosk is open Wednesday to Sunday 11.30am to 7.30pm and can be found on the station's lower concourse. Staff will be happy to help with all kinds of enquiries, from directions to vaccination centres, to advice for shoppers and ideas for things to do.