London SE1 community website

Elephant & Castle alleyway shut after 'man struck with bottle'

Saturday 10 July 2021
London SE1 website team

An alleyway at the Elephant & Castle was cordoned off by police on Saturday whilst a forensic examination took place after a man was injured in the early hours of the morning.

Elephant & Castle alleyway shut after 'man struck with bottle'

Police taped off Maldonado Walk (also known as Eagle Yard) which runs down the west side of the railway viaduct between the Strata tower on Walworth Road and Crossway Christian Centre on Hampton Street.

A spokesman for the Met told us: "Police were called at around 2.30am on Saturday 10 July to an injured man in the area of Elephant & Castle. It is thought the man had been struck with a bottle.

"The man was treated at hospital and discharged.

"Three males were arrested in connection with the incident. They remain in custody.

"Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances."

Nine hours after the incident the area remained cordoned off by police and crime scene examiners wearing protective clothing were working at the scene.

The police cordon appeared to be centred on El Rincón Costeño, an Ecaudorian restaurant and bar in one of the railway arches on Maldonado Walk.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour