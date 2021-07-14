London SE1 community website

Route 63 to be testbed for TfL’s ideas about future of buses

Wednesday 14 July 2021
A bus route that runs through SE1 is to be the testbed for Transport for London's ideas about the future of the bus network in London as part of a £5 million project.

A bus on route 63 in New Kent Road

Plans for the 'Future Bus' trial on route 63 were revealed in the papers for the July meeting of TfL's programme and investment committee.

Route 63 links King's Cross with Honor Oak via Blackfriars Bridge, Elephant & Castle and Old Kent Road.

"The Future Bus project, which is a set of measures to improve bus passenger experience, will also start, including provision of additional bus shelters and improved real-time information," says the TfL report.

"The initial year of this project will trial different interventions on a specific bus route to promote the return of bus passengers to the network following the coronavirus pandemic, as well as helping arrest the long-term decline in bus patronage that was occurring prior to the pandemic.

"Subject to the evaluation of this initial year, this is anticipated to lead to further passenger-facing enhancements in future years."

The Future Bus trial is expected to cost up to £5 million.

