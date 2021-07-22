Marlborough Sports Garden: BOST reveals plans for new building

Local residents are being invited to comment on plans by Bankside Open Spaces Trust to further develop the Marlborough Sports Garden on Union Street.

Bankside Open Spaces Trust has received funding from Southwark Council and has appointed architects Cullinan Studio to develop plans for a new building and expanded sports facilities.

A decade ago the Marlborough Sports Garden was a barren expanse of tarmac, but since the 2012 Pop-up Mini Olympics BOST has slowly transformed the space into a multi-sports centre with space for football, netball, volleyball and other activities.

In 2018 Olympian Tom Daley cut the ribbon to mark the completion of a second phase of improvements.

The proposed final phase of work includes a new building featuring a cafe, training and event space and seating for spectators. The plans will also incorporate more greening bringing much-needed shade and helping to combat pollution from surrounding roads.

BOST and Cullinan Studio are now inviting local people to share their opinions on what the site should offer via an online survey.

"Through the project, we aim to support the health and well-being of local residents by creating a sustainable, attractively designed and well-managed community space," said Jack Harrison, sports development manager at BOST.

"The refurbishment will focus on the needs of local children and young people, making it easier for them to eat well, exercise more and develop a love for and proficiency in many sports."

Kevin Goh of Cullinan Studio said: "We are delighted to be working with BOST and the community on this wonderful project.

"At a time where people's connection with the outdoors and nature has never been more important, the Marlborough Sports Garden will provide an exciting inclusive space that will encourage people of all ages and abilities to engage with sport to improve their health and well-being."

