London SE1 community website

Bakerloo line extension ‘not in my lifetime’ - TfL board member

Sunday 1 August 2021
London SE1 website team

A member of Transport for London's board has warned that she doesn't expect the Bakerloo line extension via the Old Kent Road to be built during her lifetime.

Bakerloo line extension ‘not in my lifetime’ - TfL board member

Mee Ling Ng this week urged TfL's board to be clear with Londoners about which future transport schemes can be realistically achieved given the current economic situation, and warned that some big projects might be delayed by a generation.

"I doubt I will see the extension of the Bakerloo line in my lifetime living in South London, but nevertheless that should be one of our ambitions," she said.

Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon recently tabled a question to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan picking up on TfL chief financial officer Simon Kilonback's statement earlier this year that "the Bakerloo line extension is something that we won't see in the next decade" and asking whether TfL has any plans for other public transport improvements for the boroughs along the proposed route of the tube link.

Sadiq Khan replied: "Without the extension in place development of new housing in this area of London will be constrained.

"In the interim, Transport for London will continue to work with the relevant London boroughs to promote supporting transport measures including walking, cycling and bus service enhancements prior to the delivery of the extension."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour