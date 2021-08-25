Mark Ball named as Southbank Centre artistic director

Mark Ball has been appointed as artistic director of the Southbank Centre with responsibility for the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Hayward Gallery.

Currently creative director at Manchester International Festival, Mark will join the Southbank Centre in January 2022 and will have overall responsibility for the artistic direction of the largest cultural centre in the UK.

Ball's appointment marks the revival of the artistic director role – last held by Jude Kelly – following the short-lived tenure of Madani Younis as creative director.

,ark Ball said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the talented and passionate team at the Southbank Centre as artistic director. As we emerge from the pandemic it will be our shared cultural experiences that will help us unite and create a positive and optimistic future together.

"I'm keen to build on the unique legacy of the Southbank Centre, which emerged from the Festival of Britain, and build a bold, inclusive and collaborative international programme that's seared with artistic innovation and experiment and that excites the imaginations of artists and audiences across London and the UK."

Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre, said: "As we enter a new era, Mark will bring a uniting vision to our mix of music, visual art, literature and performance. He has a clear and ambitious vision for the artistic future of the Southbank Centre, with excellence, digital innovation and international collaboration at its heart. Mark will join me, Misan and the rest of the team in developing an exciting new chapter for the Southbank Centre – and I can't wait to start working with him."

