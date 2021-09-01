Lambeth North: Point A hotel plans extension into Horse & Stables

Plans to expand the Point A budget hotel at the corner of Westminster Bridge Road and Baylis Road into the adjacent Horse & Stables pub have been submitted to Lambeth Council.

The hotel opened in 2010 – under the Tune brand – in the former headquarters of the Lambeth Building Society.

Currently trading as the Point A Hotel Westminster, the hotel has 94 rooms, some without windows.

Now the Jersey-registered firm Raag Westminster Hotel Ltd has applied to Lambeth Council for permission to add an extra 32 bedrooms by annexing the upper floors of the adjacent Horse & Stables pub and building a rear extension.

In their planning application, the developers say that "...the uplift in employment opportunities concomitant with the intensification of the existing hotel will improve the local job market by providing opportunities for local residents.

"Furthermore, the intensification of the existing hotel will bring additional visitors to the area which will in turn enhance the vitality of the local economy.

"The development proposals would deliver real social value to existing occupiers within the vicinity by making a better use of the space available and building on the existing visitor accommodation at the site."

The hotel owners had originally intended to eliminate the pub from the scheme but following pre-application feedback from Lambeth Council planning officers now intend to refurbish and retain the pub.

The Horse & Stables (originally the Horse & Groom) dates from the late 19th century and is located in the Lower Marsh conservation area.

The upper floors of the pub currently operate as a backpackers' hostel with 40 bed spaces.

At the end of 2020 Lambeth Council rejected plans to turn the nearby NatWest bank into a boutique hotel, citing the "existing high concentration of visitor accommodation" in the locality.

However, the council's plans for a more general moratorium on hotel developments in Waterloo have been quashed by a Government inspector.

For more information on the Point A proposal see 21/03211/FUL

