Man struck with pistol outside South Bank hotel

Detectives are appealing for information after two robbers on electric bikes threatened pedestrians with a firearm and stole their watches during a crime spree.

The linked series of eight robberies and attempted robberies took place in and around central London between Wednesday 21 July and Friday 30 July.

Seven of the robberies took place during a short time window on Wednesday, 21 July between 10.30pm and 11.45pm in Westminster, the Square Mile, Bankside, Waterloo and Kensington and Chelsea.

During each robbery two black men on electric bikes approached their victim and demanded that they hand over their watch. On several occasions a firearm was produced.

At 11.20pm a robbery took place in Southwark Street at the Blackfriars Road junction.

In one incident at 11.26pm outside the Park Plaza County Hall hotel in Addington Street – near Westminster Bridge – the victim was struck with a pistol and sustained injuries to his head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

The eighth robbery took place on Friday 30 July at about 8.30pm in Hyde Park when the victim was approached by two suspects on e-bikes. One of the men brandished a firearm and told the victim to hand over his watch, estimated to be valued at £140,000. The suspects then fled the scene with the watch.

The suspects are described as black men, between the ages of 18 and 25, wearing all black clothing. They were both seen to be riding black electric bikes and had their faces covered.

Detective Constable Tom Waller, the investigating officer from the Met's Operation Venice investigations team, said: "These robberies were absolutely terrifying ordeals for the victims and we are determined to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"The suspects are dangerous individuals, as they have proven by repeatedly brandishing a firearm, and I would appeal to the public to help us get these men off London's streets.

"Do you remember seeing two men in dark clothing and concealed faces riding e-bikes on the dates in question? Any detail you remember, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could really help our investigation. So please, get in touch with us today."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Kimax.