St Saviour’s Dock footbridge closure: Thames Path diversion

The footbridge across the mouth of St Saviour's Dock is to be closed to pedestrians for a further two months this autumn, forcing Thames Path users on a lengthy inland diversion.

This year's closure has been initiated by construction works at New Concordia Wharf but the bridge itself remains shrouded in scaffolding and vessels are unable to enter the dock.

The closure is expected to begin on Monday 13 September and is due to last until Friday 5 November.

The bridge closure is to allow building works to be carried out at New Concordia Wharf on the eastern side of the dock.

The footbridge was closed for seven months in 2018 and 2019 while works to refurbish the swing bridge – and renew its swing mechanism – were carried out.

However, the bridge works have still not been completed after nearly three years and the dock remains closed to navigation by vessels.

Last month the Port of London Authority issued a notice to mariners which said: "Due to further delays to the project, contractors working on behalf of Southwark Council will continue with maintenance works on St Saviour's Footbridge.

"The scaffolding is now expected to remain in place underneath the footbridge until October 2021 rendering the arch closed to navigation."

According to a report presented to the June meeting of Southwark's cabinet, "St Saviour's Footbridge is now substantially complete within budget and no further costs [are] expected from this capital budget."