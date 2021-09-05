London SE1 community website

St Saviour’s Dock footbridge closure: Thames Path diversion

Sunday 5 September 2021
London SE1 website team

The footbridge across the mouth of St Saviour's Dock is to be closed to pedestrians for a further two months this autumn, forcing Thames Path users on a lengthy inland diversion.

St Saviour's Dock footbridge
This year's closure has been initiated by construction works at New Concordia Wharf but the bridge itself remains shrouded in scaffolding and vessels are unable to enter the dock.

The closure is expected to begin on Monday 13 September and is due to last until Friday 5 November.

The bridge closure is to allow building works to be carried out at New Concordia Wharf on the eastern side of the dock.

The footbridge was closed for seven months in 2018 and 2019 while works to refurbish the swing bridge – and renew its swing mechanism – were carried out.

However, the bridge works have still not been completed after nearly three years and the dock remains closed to navigation by vessels.

Last month the Port of London Authority issued a notice to mariners which said: "Due to further delays to the project, contractors working on behalf of Southwark Council will continue with maintenance works on St Saviour's Footbridge.

"The scaffolding is now expected to remain in place underneath the footbridge until October 2021 rendering the arch closed to navigation."

According to a report presented to the June meeting of Southwark's cabinet, "St Saviour's Footbridge is now substantially complete within budget and no further costs [are] expected from this capital budget."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour