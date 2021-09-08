London SE1 community website

Post Office to open at St Thomas' Hospital

Wednesday 8 September 2021
London SE1 website team

SE1 is to gain a new Post Office with the opening of a new counter at the St Thomas' Hospital branch of WHSmith.

"At the Post Office we are continually looking to refresh our network and ensure we meet our customer needs," said Adam Williams from the Post Office.

"I'm therefore pleased to let you know that we are planning to open a new Post Office in your area in WHSmith, St Thomas' Hospital ... on Thursday 7 October 2021 at 1pm.

"The service will be one of our local style branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.

"Customers will be able to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases."

The Post Office will be open on weekdays from 8.30am to 5.30pm and from 9.30am to 5pm at weekends.

