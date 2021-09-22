London SE1 community website

Sainsbury’s to open where locals petitioned for Waitrose or M&S

Wednesday 22 September 2021
London SE1 website team

A new Sainsbury's Local is to open at Elephant & Castle in an empty unit where more than 300 people had signed a petition asking for a Waitrose or M&S store.

Sainsbury's Local will occupy the former Lendlease sales suite on the ground floor of the One the Elephant development, next door to Pret a Manger .

A licence application for the new store has been submitted to Southwark Council for the new Sainsbury's store.

Plans submitted with the application show a convenience store layout with six self-checkouts and two staffed till positions.

Last year we reported on a petition launched by local residents calling on either Waitrose or M&S to occupy the empty shop unit. More than 300 people signed the petition.

Nearby residents can submit comments on Sainsbury's premises licence application until Wednesday 20 October.

