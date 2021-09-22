Sainsbury’s to open where locals petitioned for Waitrose or M&S

A new Sainsbury's Local is to open at Elephant & Castle in an empty unit where more than 300 people had signed a petition asking for a Waitrose or M&S store.
Sainsbury's Local will occupy the former Lendlease sales suite on the ground floor of the One the Elephant development, next door to Pret a Manger .
A licence application for the new store has been submitted to Southwark Council for the new Sainsbury's store.
Plans submitted with the application show a convenience store layout with six self-checkouts and two staffed till positions.
Last year we reported on a petition launched by local residents calling on either Waitrose or M&S to occupy the empty shop unit. More than 300 people signed the petition.
Nearby residents can submit comments on Sainsbury's premises licence application until Wednesday 20 October.
For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.
7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?
Read the latest issue before signing up