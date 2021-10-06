Gordon Ramsay burgers to replace One Tower Bridge vegan eatery

Gordon Ramsay is to open a branch of his Street Burger chain at One Tower Bridge, replacing the recently closed By Chloe vegan restaurant.

Ramsay's first SE1 restaurant was the Union Street Cafe which opened in Great Suffolk Street eight years ago. During the COVID-19 pandemic that venue has been transformed into two eateries: a branch of Bread Street Kitchen on the ground floor and Street Pizza replacing the basement cocktail bar.

Now Ramsay has lined up a second Southwark location, with a branch of his eight-strong Street Burger chain due to replace the defunct By Chloe plant-based restaurant in the shadow of Tower Bridge.

Street Burger offers a fixed-price £15 menu including burger, fries and unlimited soft drinks.

By Chloe recently closed its four UK restaurants after its US parent filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The new Gordon Ramsay Street Burger will be located on Duchess Walk in the One Tower Bridge development, close to The Ivy Brasserie.

• See Gordon Ramsay's licensing application for the new restaurant