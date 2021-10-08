London SE1 community website

St George’s Cathedral dean Richard Hearn has died

Friday 8 October 2021
London SE1 website team

The death was announced on Friday of Canon Richard Hearn, dean of Southwark's Roman Catholic cathedral.

St George’s Cathedral dean Richard Hearn has died
Canon Richard Hearn (centre) pictured in 2015 with the late Archbishop of Southwark the Most Revd Peter Smith and the Very Revd Andrew Nunn, Anglican Dean of Southwark

A statement posted on the St George's Cathedral website said: "His unexpected passing is a great loss to all at the Cathedral and the Archdiocese of Southwark, and he will be much missed by those who knew him.

"We give thanks for his selfless service as a priest and in particular, for his dedication to this Cathedral community, by whom he was much loved."

Paying tribute on Twitter, the cathedral's director of music Jonathan Schranz wrote: "Canon Richard was the first to insist that the boy and girl choristers at St George's should have an equal part to play in the major liturgies of the church year at the Cathedral.

"This was a significant development, and one of which he was very proud."

Canon Richard Hearn was appointed as dean of St George's Cathedral in 2015 having previously served as a full-time prison chaplain in Kent.

Canon Richard's Anglican counterpart Andrew Nunn described him as "a great priest, friend and wise counsellor".

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour