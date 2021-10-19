London SE1 community website

Green light for expansion of Bankside’s Hilton hotel

Tuesday 19 October 2021
London SE1 website team

Plans to add an extra 76 rooms to the Hilton London Bankside hotel have been approved by Southwark councillors.

Green light for expansion of Bankside’s Hilton hotel
Image shows the proposed glass rooftop extension above the existing building

The hotel opened six years ago on a site just to the south of Southwark Street, with its entrance on Great Suffolk Street. Details submitted with the planning application show that the hotel was achieving a 90 per cent occupancy rate before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel currently has 292 bedrooms.

The rooftop extension is expected to generate 10 new full-time jobs at the hotel.

Planning officer Vendela Gambill told Southwark Council's planning committee on Tuesday night that the hotel's owners had originally submitted plans for a larger extension which had been scaled back to address concerns about daylight and sunlight to nearby homes.

Ms Gambill welcomed the design of the proposed extension, describing the detailing as "elegant and appropriate".

Stuart Bailey, chief executive of hotel owner Splendid Hospitality, said: "As we move into recovery following the pandemic, we believe now is the perfect time to invest in hospitality and leisure, allowing work to be undertaken to help the industry recover. This application shows our ongoing commitment to Bankside and the wider area."

Mr Bailey said that the extra rooms would enable the hotel to take more corporate block bookings, which he described as the "mainstay" of the business.

James Clarke, the hotel's general manager, told councillors: "I'm passionate about the Bankside community, and the last 18 months has only reinforced my commitment to the neighbourhood."

He underlined the hotel's close work with local groups including Better Bankside, Living Bankside and Blackfriars Settlement.

Members of Southwark's planning committee resolved unanimously that permission for the development should be granted.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour