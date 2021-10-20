London SE1 community website

Hospital plans to chop down tree to avoid ‘unsightly’ pruning

Wednesday 20 October 2021
London SE1 website team

NHS bosses have applied to Lambeth Council for permission to chop down a tree outside the main entrance to St Thomas' Hospital, claiming that pruning 'would render the tree unsightly in such a prominent location'.

Hospital plans to chop down tree to avoid ‘unsightly’ pruning

The Robinia – or false acacia – is located on Westminster Bridge Road, just inside the hospital grounds on the approach to Westminster Bridge.

In their application to Lambeth Council, tree consultants to Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust say that "this tree is over mature and in advanced decline with major deadwood evident throughout the upper crown.

"Crown reduction pruning is not considered appropriate as it would render the tree unsightly in such a prominent location."

The tree is subject to a tree protection order so permission from Lambeth Council is being sought under application 21/03843/TPO.

In a flurry of tree-related applications to Lambeth planners, Southbank Centre is planning to reduce or reshape 36 of the London plane trees along the Queen's Walk that fall within its ownership (21/03874/TPO).

The description of works includes "clearance pruning around lamp columns for increased visibility and safety at night".

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour