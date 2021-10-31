London SE1 community website

Old Kent Road cycle lanes: Mayor non-committal on timescale

Sunday 31 October 2021
London SE1 website team

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says that better facilities for cyclists on the Old Kent Road "remains a key objective" but has not put a timescale on the introduction of segregated cycle lanes.

Old Kent Road cycle lanes: Mayor non-committal on timescale
Early plans for segregated cycle lanes on the Old Kent Road were presented at a community meeting three years ago

In February 2020 we reported on plans for segregated cycle lanes on the Old Kent Road as part of a 'Healthy Streets' scheme led by Transport for London.

Earlier this month Marina Ahmed, London Assembly member for Lambeth and Southwark, tabled two questions to the Mayor of London asking for an update on the Healthy Streets proposals for the Old Kent Road.

Mr Khan replied: "In 2019, Transport for London (TfL) undertook some early traffic modelling as part of the feasibility study for the Old Kent Road Healthy Streets project.

"Modelling work on the project was paused during 2020/21 to enable TfL to focus on the delivery of the London Streetspace Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Subject to funding, TfL plans to review the options developed for the Healthy Streets project in line with the requirement to support growth and improve sustainable transport options along the Old Kent Road corridor."

In a second response the Mayor added: "Improving cycling facilities along Old Kent Road remains a key objective of the Old Kent Road Healthy Streets project.

"In the meantime, TfL has continued to improve cycling facilities in South East London, including the new segregated cycle lanes on Cycleway 4 between Tower Bridge and Greenwich along the A200 corridor running parallel to Old Kent Road."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour