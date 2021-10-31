Old Kent Road cycle lanes: Mayor non-committal on timescale

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says that better facilities for cyclists on the Old Kent Road "remains a key objective" but has not put a timescale on the introduction of segregated cycle lanes.

Early plans for segregated cycle lanes on the Old Kent Road were presented at a community meeting three years ago

In February 2020 we reported on plans for segregated cycle lanes on the Old Kent Road as part of a 'Healthy Streets' scheme led by Transport for London.

Earlier this month Marina Ahmed, London Assembly member for Lambeth and Southwark, tabled two questions to the Mayor of London asking for an update on the Healthy Streets proposals for the Old Kent Road.

Mr Khan replied: "In 2019, Transport for London (TfL) undertook some early traffic modelling as part of the feasibility study for the Old Kent Road Healthy Streets project.

"Modelling work on the project was paused during 2020/21 to enable TfL to focus on the delivery of the London Streetspace Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Subject to funding, TfL plans to review the options developed for the Healthy Streets project in line with the requirement to support growth and improve sustainable transport options along the Old Kent Road corridor."

In a second response the Mayor added: "Improving cycling facilities along Old Kent Road remains a key objective of the Old Kent Road Healthy Streets project.

"In the meantime, TfL has continued to improve cycling facilities in South East London, including the new segregated cycle lanes on Cycleway 4 between Tower Bridge and Greenwich along the A200 corridor running parallel to Old Kent Road."