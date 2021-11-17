London SE1 community website

Government quizzed in Commons on future of COVID memorial wall

Wednesday 17 November 2021
London SE1 website team

A minister has given a non-committal answer to a question tabled by a Labour front bencher asking what the Government has done to secure the future of the COVID memorial wall on the South Bank.

Government quizzed in Commons on future of COVID memorial wall

Since March this year the wall between the Thames Path and St Thomas' Hospital has been decorated with thousands of red hearts, each representing a life lost to COVID-19.

Labour's shadow justice minister Lyn Brown tabled a question asking "what recent progress has been made on determining the future of the National Covid Memorial Wall located on land on the Albert Embankment; what discussions the Government has had with St Thomas' Hospital to clarify ownership of that land; and what steps the Government has taken to establish future responsibility for the memorial's upkeep".

Replying for the Government, paymaster general Michael Ellis said: "The Government recognises the need to commemorate those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to mark and remember this period as one of immense struggle.

"The Prime Minister announced on 12 May the establishment of a UK Commission on Covid Commemoration. The Government will set out the Commission membership and terms of reference in due course.

"We are aware of the call for the Memorial Wall to become a permanent national memorial. The UK Commission on Covid Commemoration, once established, will consider the appropriate way to remember those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

"Discussions on the future of the Memorial Wall are being led by Lambeth Council."

Earlier this year Lambeth councillors unanimously endorsed a motion calling for the memorial wall to be made permanent.

Last month Labour MP Afzal Khan, who has led calls in Parliament for the wall to be officially adopted as the nation's memorial, revealed that health secretary Sajid Javid had declined an invitation to visit the wall, citing "already hectic diary commitments".

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour