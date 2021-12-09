London SE1 community website

Optical illusions at Elephant axed to protect neurodiverse people

Thursday 9 December 2021
London SE1 website team

The designs for hoardings around the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre site have been updated to remove optical illusions after concerns were raised about the impact on "people with neurodiverse conditions".

Optical illusions at Elephant axed to protect neurodiverse people
Optical illusions at Elephant axed to protect neurodiverse people
Extract from the advertisement consent document showing how the design has been simplified

Plans for the revised hoarding design – drawn up by the Cyon agency – have been submitted to Southwark Council on behalf of developers Delancey.

In their application for advertisement consent, Cyon say that "based on feedback of existing hoarding, [the new design will] address concerns around the visual effects of the colours and patterns used which can have an impact on people with neurodiverse conditions".

Cyon say that in their updated designs they will "avoid patterns with complex and contrasting pattern [sic] that creates an optical illusion effect" and make "use of random shapes rather than complex repeating or symmetrical patterns to reduce illusory motion and peripheral drift motion".

The colour scheme is also being made lighter to be "easier on the eye".

The new design will be used to surround the recently constructed 'pit lane' between the Michael Faraday Memorial and the Northern line tube ticket hall.

There is no suggestion in the application that the existing hoarding around the former shopping centre site will be altered.

Application reference 21/AP/4340

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2021 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour