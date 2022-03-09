London SE1 community website

Tower Bridge Care Home apologises to resident stuck in cupboard

Wednesday 9 March 2022
Robert Firth, Local Democracy Reporter

A dementia patient was stuck in a locked cupboard and staff at her Southwark care home didn't report her missing for more than two hours after she was last seen.

Tower Bridge Care Home

The unnamed woman  known as Miss Y  became trapped in the locked store cupboard at Tower Bridge Care Home at Bricklayers Arms after slipping away from staff in March 2021. Carers didn't tell officers the woman was missing until more than two hours after she was last seen by staff.

When police arrived, they found Miss Y in a locked cupboard. She was rushed to hospital where doctors found she was dehydrated and had bruising on her head. Tower Bridge Care Home looks after elderly people on behalf of Southwark Council.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman  a body that investigates complaints about local authorities  ordered Southwark to pay £1,300 to Miss Y and her daughter  Miss X  for mistakes made by the home.

An ombudsman report reads: "Staff noticed Miss Y was missing from the care home. The police were called over two hours later, after staff had searched for her. Miss Y was found by police in a locked store room in the home, several hours after she was last seen by care home staff.

"Care home staff did not tell Miss X that Miss Y was missing until after the police attended the care home. Miss Y was admitted to hospital where it found she was dehydrated with bruising on her head."

Following the incident, a boss from the care home's owner, HC-One, met with Miss Y's daughter and apologised, according to the ombudsman report. The manager admitted staff should have notified Miss X that her mother was missing earlier and said it appeared a worker had left the store room cupboard unlocked.

The boss also confessed a form used to assess her mum's risk of malnutrition had been filled in incorrectly. But instead of correcting the errors on the form, the worker had rewritten the document and lost the original.

The ombudsman report reads: "Miss X raised further concerns with the Council. She felt her concerns around the falsification of documents were not taken seriously and she had ongoing concerns about care provision at the care home."

A council officer subsequently visited the care home with Miss X and examined its records. Southwark closed its safeguarding investigation in October 2021 after finding the care home had learnt from its mistakes.

Tower Bridge Care Home is run by HC-One. The care home said it was making changes to ensure similar incidents didn't happen again. It said it would introduce extra close monitoring of vulnerable residents, review how keys were managed and start conducting full walk-rounds during shift handovers.

The ombudsman said Southwark Council should make a visit to the care home within a month of its report to check that the changes have been made.

A spokesperson for Tower Bridge Care Home said: "Our priority is to deliver the best possible care for each resident we serve, so we deeply regret that on this occasion mistakes were made which led to us falling short of the standards residents and their loved ones rightfully expect and deserve.

"We apologise to the resident and their family for the distress which this caused."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted Southwark Council for comment.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2022 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour