London SE1 community website

Westminster Bridge: plaque installed to honour terror victims

Wednesday 16 March 2022
London SE1 website team

Five years after the terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge, a plaque has been installed in the centre of the river crossing bearing the names of the five people who were fatally injured.

Westminster Bridge: plaque installed to honour terror victims

The bronze plaque has been installed by Westminster Council on the south parapet of the bridge.

The plaque carries the names of Kurt Cochran from the USA, Aysha Frade and Leslie Rhodes from London and Andreea Cristea from Romania who were fatally injured on the bridge on 22 March 2017 and PC Keith Palmer who was killed a short distance away in New Palace Yard.

Fifty people from the UK, France, Greece, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Italy, China and South Korea were injured.

The plaque is said to have the support of the families of all the people who died, as well as a group of survivors.

Plans for the memorial were also endorsed by the Mayor of London and the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Work to remodel Westminster Bridge to include permanent bollards separating cyclists and pedestrians from motor traffic has been completed over the past few months.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2022 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour