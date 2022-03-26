London SE1 community website

Tate Modern chimney: ‘remedial works’ under way

Saturday 26 March 2022
London SE1 website team

Tate Modern's chimney is being covered in scaffolding and netting for 'remedial works' that are expected to take 'a number of years' to complete.

Tate Modern chimney: ‘remedial works’ under way

A recent newsletter sent by Tate to local residents contained this item: "Remedial work is required on the Tate Modern chimney.

"The chimney will be completely wrapped in netting before scaffolding is erected and work begins.

"We are expecting the work to take a number of years to complete.

"Fortunately, no disturbance is expected to the local community and Tate Modern will continue to welcome visitors to the gallery throughout the work period."

The 99-metre brick chimney was part of the first phase of Giles Gilbert-Scott's Bankside Power Station and was completed 70 years ago.

When the power station was first converted to an art gallery in 2000, the chimney was topped by an illuminated box known as the Swiss Light.

Damaged in a storm in 2007, the Swiss Light was removed in 2008.

In 2018, Tom Cruise climbed to the top of the chimney to film scenes for a Mission:Impossible movie.

At the time of Tate Modern's launch, gallery boss Sir Nicholas Serota sought sponsorship to install lifts in the chimney to create a viewing platform, but the plan didn't come to fruition.

• New figures show that Tate Modern attracted 1.156 million visitors in 2021, compared to more than 6 million in the last pre-pandemic year.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2022 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour