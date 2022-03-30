London SE1 community website

'Life after Covid': Blackfriars Settlement makes crowdfund appeal

Wednesday 30 March 2022
Blackfriars Settlement has launched a £10,000 crowdfund appeal to help it keep on supporting older people and those with mental health challenges after the charity's earned income was hit by the Covid pandemic.

Tina Johnston
Rewards for donors to Blackfriars Settlement's crowdfund appeal include a jar of Tina Johnston's homemade Sri Lankan chilli chutney

The Rushworth Street-based charity has been a key local institution for 135 years but has faced financial challenges in recent times. Four years ago Blackfriars Settlement became part of the Mary Ward Settlement group.

Launching its crowdfund appeal, Blackfriars Settlement said: "Please help us help older people and those with mental health challenges in the north of Southwark.

"In ordinary times we earn income to help pay the costs of providing our services for the community.

"Covid has dramatically reduced our earned income, but the need for our services has grown. Can you help us support those who have struggled the most during the last couple of years?"

The Settlement is taking part in the National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund. Donations will be matched by the fund up to the value of £250.

A contribution of £25 or more entitles the donor to three greetings cards handmade by artists from the charity's Positive Ageing and Mental Health & Wellbeing services.

Pay £40 or more and you'll receive a jar of veteran staff member Tina Johnston's famous Sri Lankan chilli chutney.

For more details see www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/life-after-covid-in-blackfriars

