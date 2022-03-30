Project to bring goods by river to Butler’s Wharf wins Govt backing

A project to move more freight from road to river - involving the landing of goods at Butler's Wharf Pier near Tower Bridge - has received £1 million in Government funding.

The Cross River Partnership (CRP) has secured £1 million of air quality grant funding from the Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs for its Clean Air Logistics for London (CALL) project.

The scheme is intended to move more freight into London via river rather than road, supported by a network of highly visible zero emission delivery methods across the Central London area, including electric vehicles, cargo bikes and walking freight.

The Defra funding will be topped up by an additional £190,000 from public and private sector partners.

"CRP is absolutely delighted to receive this funding award from central government department Defra," said project manager Kate Fenton.

"We look forward to working with our 10 public-private partners in London to make a real difference to air quality, moving more freight off the road and onto the river."

The project – which runs for a year from 1 July – will modify existing river piers for freight and improve infrastructure linking piers with nearby roads.

Butler's Wharf Pier is one of the indicative locations for the trial.

Partners in the CALL project include both Southwark and Lambeth councils.