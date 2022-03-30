Could your London Bridge business help a local charity?

London Bridge City - landlords of Hay's Galleria and More London - are on a mission to pair up charities and voluntary groups with businesses in the area offering pro-bono support.

Whether it's a new logo design, event planning or volunteers required to help decorate a new space, London Bridge City is helping to provide charities with the services they need and alleviating the financial stresses facing the charity sector.

At least eight matches have been made so far and services being provided are from a wide range of local businesses including sectors such as; engineering and maintenance, graphic design, marketing, PR, waste removal, training and volunteering.

Of the charities and businesses already matched, Beyond Food Foundation is now working with PR agency W Communications.

Beyond Food was founded in 2011 by Chef and Founder Simon Boyle and was built with a social purpose in mind. It offers F&B training opportunities to vulnerable people or those who have fallen on hard times, by providing opportunities to work at their Brigade Bar and Kitchen restaurant in Tooley Street. W Communications is providing PR support for the Foundation to drive brand awareness and activity.



Other partnerships include South London Mission at Bermondsey Central Hall, a charity providing both practical and emotional support through a wide range of different outreach projects which has been paired with service partners Principle Cleaning, ABM, and CIS to help clear out unusable rooms and Paper Round has volunteered to remove the waste.

London Bridge City is now making a call-out for partners to help four more local charities with the services they need yet are unable to afford.

Of these four organisations, Bliss which is London Bridge City's charity partner for this year, supports sick and premature babies and their families, and is on the lookout for support for the transportation for equipment for the London Marathon.

Litterati, an app that empowers individuals to make a significant and measurable impact on the environment, is also still looking for their match to provide support for litter picking volunteers, as well as Surrey Docks Farm, which is looking for volunteers.

Aphasia Re-Connect is looking for a space to host its young people's group on alternate Thursdays, and Love North Southwark, is in need of sign posts, carpentry, painters and decorators.

If you know an organisation who would like to support ant of the groups above, email [email protected]