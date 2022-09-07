London SE1 community website

Tooley Street temporary cycle lanes to be made permanent

Wednesday 7 September 2022
London SE1 website team

Transport for London has announced that the temporary cycle lanes on Duke Street Hill and Tooley Street - introduced as part of the response to COVID-19 - will become a permanent feature.

On Tooley Street, Transport for London says that vehicle numbers have fallen by a third and claims that bus journey times westbound are quicker and more reliable, with "no significant impact" on journey times eastbound.

The temporary cycle lanes were introduced in 2021 and provide a connection to Cycleway 4 which begins near the southern end of London Bridge and will eventually provide a continuous route to Greenwich.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "We've seen a huge rise in walking and cycling over the past two years as more and more Londoners enjoy using sustainable ways to get around the capital. To maintain this success, we are continuing to make our roads safer as we build a better London for everyone. I'm delighted that these cycle schemes have been made permanent, enabling even more Londoners to choose greener, cleaner and healthier modes of transport."

David Rowe, TfL's Director of Investment Delivery Planning, said: "Walking and cycling are hugely important forms of transport in London. It's vital that we ensure people who walk and cycle in the capital are safe and have easy, convenient routes to use. Introducing the changes on these roads as an experiment has allowed us to make an informed, data-led decision on the future of these schemes. This data shows that cycling has increased without delaying motor traffic and investment in high-quality walking and cycling infrastructure will continue to be vital to a green, healthy and sustainable future for all Londoners."

