TfL tests new real-time bus information screens on 63 route

New e-ink information screens showing real-time bus departure information are being trialled on the 63 route between King's Cross and Honor Oak via Blackfriars Bridge and Elephant & Castle.

One of the new e-ink screens in New Kent Road at Elephant & Castle

"Following the launch of a new fleet of 29 electric buses with enhanced customer features on route 63 in February, dynamic bus flags have been installed at five stops," wrote London transport commissioner Andy Byford in his latest report to the TfL board.

"These small screens display Countdown-style live arrival information at stops without shelters and power, and mean that 46 stops along the route now provide customers with real-time information to help manage their journeys.

"Building on this, alongside upgrades to a number of shelters along the route last year, trials are now under way of two new types of digital information screens at 18 stops on the route.

"Research will evaluate the overall impact of the various improvements to understand those with the greatest potential to stimulate growth in bus travel by making the bus network an attractive option, and so ensure revenue is maintained and reinvested into further improvements to the network.

"Our bus operations and network management teams have achieved these enhancements in a cost-efficient way, and we are expecting to pay back the modest investment quickly, to help us attract more customers to the network as well as make buses more financially sustainable."

Last year TfL said it would spend £5 million on the 'Future Bus' initiative with the 63 route used as the test bed for new ideas.