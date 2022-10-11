0 out of 5 for food hygiene at Bermondsey Square restaurant

A Bermondsey Square restaurant where uncovered food was stored in a mice-infested room has been criticised by food hygiene inspectors.

Lokma Turkish Grill and Bar in Bermondsey Square was handed a score of 0 out of a possible 5 for food hygiene by Southwark Council following a visit in August.

An inspector found mouse poo on shelves and in food containers during the check on 9 August. The official noted that the eatery in Bermondsey Square was suffering from a “heavy rodent infestation” with signs of mice in the kitchen and customer seating area.

The restaurant, which promises diners “authentic, traditional Turkish cuisine” agreed to close immediately following the inspection. A Southwark Council report suggested Lokma “eradicate the rodent infestation” and “carry out a deep clean of all areas” before reopening.

A food hygiene report dated 9 August reads: “There is an active rodent infestation at the premises, in particular in food preparation areas as well as customer areas. You (Shahrokh Parvin) have voluntarily agreed to close the business until such time you receive in writing permission to re-open the business from the food safety department of Southwark Council.”

A letter sent to the business following the inspection adds: “There were significant signs of mice present in the kitchen and other food areas as well as the seating areas of the restaurant.” Another council letter reads: “Mouse droppings evident in food areas and inside food containers. Open foods cooling in store room in presence of rodents.”

The restaurant, which caters for over 100 tables on busy days, was also criticised for poor hygiene and cleaning. Notes made by the food safety inspector remark: “Inconsistent labelling of prepared foods, raw meat stored next to hummus.” Elsewhere, the inspector writes: “General cleaning is poor… Hot water supply not adequate + too hot.”

The notes in the council inspection form go on to describe the restaurant as cluttered. They remark that areas under equipment were “dirty” and say fruit flies and drain flies were visible on the premises. Food containers and lids were described as “washed but not clean,” while the shelving in the restaurant was “sticky.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has invited Lokma to comment on the report.

• A glazed section of floor in the restaurant is intended to allow diners to view the remains of Bermondsey Abbey uncovered during redevelopment of the site. This was part of the legal agreement linked to the planning permission for the scheme but the abbey remains have not been visible to the public for some time.