London Eye will be centrepiece of city’s New Year 2023 fireworks

The focus of London's New Year celebrations will return to the South Bank after two-year Covid hiatus, with a fireworks display once again being launched from the river in front of the London Eye.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm delighted that our fireworks are back and Londoners and visitors to our capital will again be able to join together on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year.

"The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital's hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city. This year will be the best ever! To watch the fireworks in person you have to buy a ticket in advance, so I urge anyone wanting to attend to book their ticket as early as possible."



Tickets must be bought in advance and cost £15. The display will also be broadcast live on BBC One.

Imran Tauqir, General Manager of The lastminute.com London Eye, said: "London's New Year's Eve fireworks are renowned as the world's most iconic New Year's Eve celebrations and we are delighted to partner with the Mayor of London to bring this incredible show back to The lastminute.com London Eye.

"As a long established feature of the capital's famous skyline we've been part of these famous celebrations since the Eye's inception in 1999 so it's an honour that the fireworks will once again inspire visitors from around the world to visit our great capital.

"A dazzling display of colour and sound awaits, against the backdrop of our world famous landmark, for both those here in London and for TV audiences across the globe welcoming in 2023 with their families and friends."

Vehicle access will be restricted from the early afternoon on New Year's Eve until around 6am on New Year's Day.

Roads will be closed between Oxford Street in the north to Lambeth Bridge in the south, and Blackfriars Bridge in the east to Vauxhall Bridge in the west.