Pizza Hut vetoed by council for being too close to primary school

Plans to open a Pizza Hut in Great Suffolk Street have been rejected by Southwark Council because they would breach a planning policy ban on the opening of hot food takeaways near schools.

We reported last month on plans by Nine Food Group to turn the former Hobs Repro printing shop at the corner of Great Suffolk Street and Dolben Street into a Pizza Hut delivery and takeaway outlet.

Southwark Council planning policy says that new hot food takeaways will only be permitted if "the proposed location is further than 400 metres from any existing or proposed primary or secondary school's boundary".

The planning application has now been refused by Southwark Council planning officers under delegated powers, citing the proximity of Friars Primary School in Webber Street as well as a lack of detail in the application on transport, noise and ventilation issues.

The northern half of the Friars Primary School site is within 400 metres of the proposed takeaway outlet, although the school's entrance is outside that radius.

Planners noted that whilst the proposal is compliant with Greater London Authority policies on takeaways near schools, it doesn't meet Southwark's more stringent rules.

A parallel application for advertisement consent to install illuminated Pizza Hut signage has been approved by planning officers.

Nine Food Group could decide to appeal the council's refusal of change of use which would place the final decision in the hands of a Government planning inspector.

Southwark Council says that it consulted Lambeth Council on the planning application – the edge of Lambeth's London Nautical School site is almost exactly 400 metres from the proposed Pizza Hut – but the Brixton-based planners didn't respond.

The site of the proposed Pizza Hut is owned by Marshall's Charity, the body which administers the endowment left in 1631 by local resident John Marshall. The charity's work includes support for the parish of Christ Church Southwark.

The Pizza Hut plans also came in for criticism from Makower Architects, whose offices are next door, with the firm claiming that the hot food takeaway would "detract from the viewing experience" of Tate Modern for visitors approaching the gallery on the official walking route from Southwark Underground Station.