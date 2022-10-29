Lower Marsh: man stabbed to death in Waterloo

A man has died after being stabbed in Lower Marsh in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to Lower Marsh SE1 at 2.15am on Saturday to reports of a stabbing.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

"It was reported that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed.

"The man was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street, SE1, and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

"A crime scene has been put in place. There have been no arrests."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 718/29Oct, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

