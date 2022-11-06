Guy’s Cancer Centre: cladding removed five years after concerns raised

Cladding that doesn't meet current fire regulations is being removed from the Cancer Centre at Guy's Hospital, five years after concerns about the materials used in the £160 million building were identified in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

We reported in August 2017 that aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding would be removed from the then brand new Cancer Centre but it has taken more than five years for work to begin.

The affected panels make up only 15 per cent of the total surface area of the building and cover insulation on concrete columns and floor slabs.

In his report to last week's meeting of the Guy's and St Thomas' board, chief executive Professor Ian Abbs wrote: "Following the successful completion of removing all aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding from the north side of the centre on 17 October, scaffolding is now being erected on the west and south sides of the Cancer Centre to enable the next phase of the project to commence.

"Temporary footpath diversions have been installed on Great Maze Pond supported by safety marshals.

"Successful visits to review progress from the London Fire Brigade and the Health and Safety Executive were hosted recently."