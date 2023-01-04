London SE1 community website

Blackfriars Road Post Office to close at end of January

Wednesday 4 January 2023
London SE1 website team

Blackfriars Road Post Office will close later this month after the private operator that has run the branch for the past five years announce its intention to withdraw the service. Post Office bosses describe the closure as 'temporary'.

ZCO Ltd took over the branch in 2018 which had previously been directly run by Post Office Ltd.

"We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, following the resignation of our retail partner ZCO Ltd and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the above branch will be closing temporarily on Tuesday 31 January 2023 at 17:30," wrote Sarah Wileman of Post Office Ltd.

"I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

"In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited."

Customers are being directed to the Post Offices at the corner of Cornwall Road and Upper Ground and at the Co-op in Southwark Bridge Road as alternatives.

