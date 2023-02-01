London SE1 community website

Lambeth in line for £3.8m payout from Farage TV studio landlord

Wednesday 1 February 2023
James Hatts

Lambeth Council is in line to receive a £3.8 million payment towards new council homes from the landlord of the Thames-side TV studio used for Nigel Farage's nightly GB News show.

Lambeth in line for £3.8m payout from Farage TV studio landlord
Former Vauxhall Labour MP Baroness Hoey was a guest on Nigel Farage's GB News show this week, which is broadcast from the Westminster Tower in Lambeth

The current tenants of the 1980s office block at Westminster Tower on Albert Embankment include the Westminster Live television studios, home to the nightly GB News show hosted by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

In 2014 Lambeth Council gave the green light to plans to convert the Westminster Tower into luxury apartments.

The council later agreed that the scheme's affordable housing contribution would be built off-site in nearby Spring Mews SE11.

In 2021 building owners CLS Holdings applied to the council to swap that obligation for an in-lieu payment of £2.25 million.

Negotiations between the developer and the council led to a final sum of £3.8 million being agreed, to be paid within 28 days of the deed of variation being signed.

The funds will be ring-fenced for new affordable housing in Lambeth.

Lambeth planning officers agreed the proposed in-lieu payment this week.

The permission for residential conversion of the Westminster Tower was deemed to have been 'implemented' in 2017 even though no major works have commenced and the building remains in office and TV studio use.

Lambeth Council's report on the application notes that there is some doubt about whether the residential conversion will ever take place, as CLS is now focussed on commercial developments.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2023 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.