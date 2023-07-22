London SE1 community website

Royal Mail cuts Mandela Way opening hours by two thirds

Saturday 22 July 2023
James Hatts

The Royal Mail enquiry office at Mandela Way for residents and businesses in SE1 and SE16 is now open just 22 hours a week after the postal delivery firm slashed opening hours at offices across the country.

A year ago the customer service point at the Southwark & Rotherhithe delivery office was open to the public seven days a week for a total of 64 hours, sometimes for as long as 12 hours on a single day.

Earlier this month new hours were introduced, with Sunday opening abolished and parcel pickup only being available for a total of 22 hours a week.

On Mondays, the office now opens at 8am and shuts for the day at 10am.

On other days it is closed to the public between 10am and 4pm.

Responding to comments on social media about the change to opening hours, Royal Mail said: "As part of our commitment to regularly reviewing our customer service point opening hours, it's important we reflect on customer use and make any necessary adjustments.

"We're aligning the opening hours with overall customer demand."

