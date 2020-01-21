Venom 2: scenes for Tom Hardy movie filmed at LSBU campus

The London South Bank University campus was filled with trucks on Friday night for the filming of scenes for a new movie.
Ontario Street and Keyworth Street were a hive of activity as crews filmed scenes for Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy.
Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis who is a patron of nearby Southwark Playhouse.
For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.
7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?
Read the latest issue before signing up