Venom 2: scenes for Tom Hardy movie filmed at LSBU campus

The London South Bank University campus was filled with trucks on Friday night for the filming of scenes for a new movie.

Ontario Street and Keyworth Street were a hive of activity as crews filmed scenes for Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy. Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis who is a patron of nearby Southwark Playhouse.

