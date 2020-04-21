Queen’s Award flag to fly over Kaymet’s Old Kent Road works

A manufacturing firm based just off the Old Kent Road is one of three SE1 businesses named this week as recipients of the Queen's Award for Enterprise.

Kaymet – which has its factory in Ossory Road near the Old Kent Road's Asda store – has been honoured with a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the international trade category.

Employing 12 people, royal warrant holder Kaymet was set up in 1947 and produces anodised aluminium serving trays, trolleys and electric table hotplates.



Locally, their trays are available for sale at Borough Kitchen as well as being found on the shelves of Harrods, John Lewis and Fortnum & Mason.



This royal recognition follows the company's success increasing the number of countries exported to and achieving outstanding short-term international trade growth.



Kaymet exports to around 40 countries and has more than 140 overseas resellers.



Its products are used by many hotels, restaurants and cafes worldwide.



Over a three-year period exports grew by 212 per cent and last year they made up two thirds of the company's turnover.



"The landing of this award has cheered us up at this difficult time," said proprietor Mark Brearley.



"We are so lucky to have a skilled team of local people, and this honour is shared by them all.



"We look forward to welcoming the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Southwark to our factory near the Old Kent Road before long, for a winner's presentation ceremony that is sure to make use of our classic trays and trolleys.



"As soon as crowds are safe again we will rustle one up to witness the hoisting of the blue and yellow Queen's Award flag above Kaymet Works, and it will be visible fluttering from far away over the Asda car park."



Kaymet general manager Ken Schreiber added: "My late father Sydney, who launched Kaymet 73 years ago, would have been so proud to see the company receive this award. I am extremely happy that we are still thriving here in Peckham and sharing our wares with the world."



Two other SE1-based firms have received Queen's Awards: Sibylline – an intelligence and strategic risk consultancy based in Black Prince Road – and Andrew Reid & Partners, a firm of consulting engineers based at 240 Blackfriars Road.

