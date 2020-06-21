Black Lives Matter march from Burgess Park to Elephant & Castle

Several hundred people marched from Burgess Park to Elephant & Castle on Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The march was organised by the South London branch of the Stand Up to Racism campaign.

The crowd gathered in Burgess Park for what was billed as a 'peaceful and socially distanced protest'.

The march then made its way up the Walworth Road for a final rally in St Mary's Churchyard at the Elephant & Castle.

Participants included two Southwark Lib Dem councillors: Chaucer ward's William Houngbo and Graham Neale of St George's ward.