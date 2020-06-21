London SE1 community website

Black Lives Matter march from Burgess Park to Elephant & Castle

Sunday 21 June 2020
London SE1 website team

Several hundred people marched from Burgess Park to Elephant & Castle on Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black Lives Matter march from Burgess Park to Elephant & Castle
Black Lives Matter march from Burgess Park to Elephant & Castle

The march was organised by the South London branch of the Stand Up to Racism campaign.

The crowd gathered in Burgess Park for what was billed as a 'peaceful and socially distanced protest'.

The march then made its way up the Walworth Road for a final rally in St Mary's Churchyard at the Elephant & Castle.

Participants included two Southwark Lib Dem councillors: Chaucer ward's William Houngbo and Graham Neale of St George's ward.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour