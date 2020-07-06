Catch the Bankside Bike Train to gain cycle commuting confidence

London SE1 community website

Monday 6 July 2020
London SE1 website team

As more businesses reopen their premises, commuters heading to the Bankside area who would like to cycle to work but lack confidence and aren't sure of the best routes can join a 'bike train' led by qualified instructors.

Business improvement district Better Bankside has launched the initiative to help commuters avoid public transport whilst capacity is limited during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Bankside Bike Train will help riders learn quiet routes to reach SE1 from different parts of the capital and gain more confidence in riding.

The rides – led by instructors from Cycle Confident – are free if you work in the Better Bankside area.

Areas covered include Clapham, Vauxhall, Finsbury Park, Hackney, Camden, Lewisham and Greenwich.

For a full schedule see www.betterbankside.co.uk/news/new-bankside-bike-train

