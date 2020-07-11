Mint Street Music Festival takes to the road

What do you do if you're the organiser of a music festival and people can't gather for the event? You take the music to the people.

The Mint Street Music Festival has been held in Mint Street Park every July since 2014.

The seventh festival was due to take place on Saturday, but COVID-19 restrictions meant that the usual event couldn't go ahead.

The solution? The Mint Street Moving Festival, an afternoon of socially-distanced outdoor live music for residents of estates in the backstreets of The Borough.

The route took in a number of estates owned by Southwark Council and the City of London Corporation who both backed the event, with residents encouraged to view the show from their front doors, balconies and windows.

Using a pair of stages on wheels moved by hand from estate to estate, the group Lokandes performed South American music with its roots in the Andes, using traditional woodwind flutes and pipes.