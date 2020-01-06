Peabody seeks development partner for Borough Triangle site

Housing association Peabody is seeking a new development partner for a £100 million project to build hundreds of private and affordable homes on the Borough Triangle site, currently partially occupied by the Mercato Metropolitano food market.

It's four years since the previous plans for the site – worked up with collaboration with the Ministry of Sound – foundered after the housing association and the nightclub fell out.

The 2.3-acre brownfield site bounded by Newington Causeway, Borough Road and the railway viaduct has a chequered history of failed development schemes. Since 2016, it has hosted the Mercato Metropolitano food and drink venue.

In 2018 Peabody exhibited plans for 600-700 homes in a scheme designed by Squire & Partners.

Now Peabody has launched a tender process to find a development partner for the site, with a requirement to "deliver a minimum of 35 per cent affordable housing including at minimum of 200 affordable homes (whichever is the greater) to be split 70 per cent affordable rented homes and 30 per cent shared ownership".

The deadline for developers to submit their bids is 26 January.

