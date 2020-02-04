London SE1 community website

Could drone display replace London’s New Year fireworks?

Tuesday 4 February 2020
London SE1 website team

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to calls for London to consider replacing its New Year fireworks with a drone display above the Thames.

Could drone display replace London’s New Year fireworks?

Labour London Assembly member Leonie Cooper tabled this question to Mr Khan: "Has the Mayor investigated following Shanghai's example of using drones for some or all of the display to reduce the environmental impact and the distress caused to animals?"

Sadiq Khan's response was published last week: "London's large-scale, spectacular New Year's celebrations are seen across the UK and around the world, promoting our city to millions of people.

"I have asked my team to look for new innovations when planning for the 2020/21 New Year's Eve event.

"We have previously considered the inclusion of drone displays, but as Shanghai's display showed, there are significant limitations with currently available drones. They are sensitive to weather conditions, producing a much greater risk of cancellation, alongside higher costs.

"These limitations could be why Shanghai's drone display was not live but pre-recorded several days ahead of New Year's Eve. Nevertheless the team continue to look for options to improve and develop the display.

"In terms of the environmental impact of the fireworks, this is something we take seriously and always try to minimise. The impact is short lived, localised and minimal, with the emissions from the fireworks display roughly equivalent to 0.00006 % of London's annual NOx emissions, but this is of course something we keep in close review."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour