Tuesday 2 June 2020
For the first time in more than two months, it's possible to buy a Big Mac in SE1 ... but you'll need to be driving a car.

McDonald’s reopens Old Kent Road branch for drive-through only
Cars queuing for the drive-through at McDonald's Old Kent Road on Tuesday afternoon.

It's ten weeks since fast food chain McDonald's closed all its UK branches in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

Now, the company is slowly reopening its restaurants. On Tuesday, the Old Kent Road branch welcomed its first drive-through customers since late March.

At present, customers on foot are unable to use the restaurant. Opening hours are also limited, and there's no breakfast service.

The McDonald's branches at London Bridge and Waterloo – where social distancing is likely to be challenging – remain firmly closed at present.

