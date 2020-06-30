Pre-booking essential when Tate Modern reopens at end of July

Tate Modern will reopen on Monday 27 July after more than four months of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic ... but you won't be able to pop in to the gallery whenever the mood takes you.

All visitors will need to book a timed ticket online in advance. Tickets will be available from next week at www.tate.org.uk alongside the latest information and guidance on how to visit. Visitors can follow Tate's social media or register for email updates to hear details as and when they are confirmed.

Tate Modern will reopen with the Andy Warhol exhibition and Kara Walker's Hyundai Commission Fons Americanus.

"Over the past few months we have been working hard to reschedule upcoming projects with artists, lenders and museum partners around the world, as well as to extend some of those that were due to close this summer, like Kara Walker's Hyundai Commission and Ed Ruscha's ARTIST ROOMS display," said Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern.

"I particularly hope that this reopening moment will bring renewed attention to our world-class collection, which sits at the heart of everything we do here at Tate Modern, and which will once again be accessible to everyone for free."

Tate Modern brings nearly 6 million visitors a year to Bankside and its reopening will be a boost to the wider economy of north Southwark.