London SE1 community website

Lambeth locals (+ under-30s) can visit Hayward Gallery for a fiver

Tuesday 4 August 2020
London SE1 website team

The Hayward Gallery at Southbank Centre has reopened - and residents of Lambeth can buy tickets for just £5, compared to the standard £12 entry fee.

Lambeth locals (+ under-30s) can visit Hayward Gallery for a fiver
Eija-Liisa Ahtila, Horizontal - Vaakasuora, 2011, at Among the Trees, Hayward Gallery, 2020. © Crystal Eye, Helsinki, 2020. Courtesy of Hayward Gallery. Photo: Linda Nylind

The gallery reopened last Saturday with the Among the Trees exhibition.

The gallery will be open five days a week (11am  7pm Wednesday – Saturday, and 10am  6pm on Sunday) with free entry for NHS workers and tickets priced at £5 for Lambeth residents and those under 30.

"Nature has played a large part in our lives throughout the pandemic, and I am delighted that the public will once again have the opportunity to see this exhibition of inspiring works by 37 artists, all of which invite us to think about the inspiring roles that trees and forests play in our lives and imaginations," said Ralph Rugoff, director of the Hayward Gallery.

"Our staff have worked hard to ensure that reopening the Hayward Gallery is first and foremost safe, but also that viewing the works remains a deeply engaging and delightful experience.

"Both art and nature can play a vital role in our sense of well-being, and we're looking forward to welcoming the public back into the gallery."

The Hayward Gallery Shop will be open, the Hayward Gallery Cafe will remain closed, however several restaurants, shops and cafes across the Southbank Centre site are open.

All visitors must book online before visiting; NHS workers, Southbank Centre members and Supporters go free, Lambeth residents and under 30s are eligible for £5 tickets but online advance booking is essential.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
WhatsApp
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour