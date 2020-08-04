Lambeth locals (+ under-30s) can visit Hayward Gallery for a fiver

The Hayward Gallery at Southbank Centre has reopened - and residents of Lambeth can buy tickets for just £5, compared to the standard £12 entry fee.

The gallery reopened last Saturday with the Among the Trees exhibition.

The gallery will be open five days a week (11am  7pm Wednesday – Saturday, and 10am  6pm on Sunday) with free entry for NHS workers and tickets priced at £5 for Lambeth residents and those under 30.

"Nature has played a large part in our lives throughout the pandemic, and I am delighted that the public will once again have the opportunity to see this exhibition of inspiring works by 37 artists, all of which invite us to think about the inspiring roles that trees and forests play in our lives and imaginations," said Ralph Rugoff, director of the Hayward Gallery.

"Our staff have worked hard to ensure that reopening the Hayward Gallery is first and foremost safe, but also that viewing the works remains a deeply engaging and delightful experience.

"Both art and nature can play a vital role in our sense of well-being, and we're looking forward to welcoming the public back into the gallery."

The Hayward Gallery Shop will be open, the Hayward Gallery Cafe will remain closed, however several restaurants, shops and cafes across the Southbank Centre site are open.

All visitors must book online before visiting; NHS workers, Southbank Centre members and Supporters go free, Lambeth residents and under 30s are eligible for £5 tickets but online advance booking is essential.