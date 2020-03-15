First death of COVID-19 patient at St Thomas' Hospital

A woman in her early nineties has become the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 to die at St Thomas' Hospital.
The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 35 on Sunday, with NHS England confirming the first death of a patient under the care of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.
"Sadly a patient being cared for at St Thomas' Hospital has died," said the trust in a note on its website.
"The patient was in her early nineties and had underlying health conditions. She had tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts are with her family at this time."
Figures published by Public Health England on Sunday showed 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southwark and 28 in Lambeth.
