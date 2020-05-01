London SE1 community website

NHS superhero mural appears in Waterloo railway arch

Friday 1 May 2020
London SE1 website team

Network Rail and street artist Lionel Stanhope have teamed up to pay tribute to NHS workers with a mural underneath a railway bridge in Waterloo.

NHS superhero mural appears in Waterloo railway arch

The artwork on Cornwall Road sits underneath Waterloo East railway station, not far from St Thomas' Hospital.

"Network Rail saw a small version of this mural I had done just for myself and gave me the opportunity to do a much bigger version on a wall, to say thank you to all our incredible NHS staff," said Lionel Stanhope.

"The location means I can do the work and can still distance myself so this is really the least I can do.

"I'm just painting at the end of the day and there's thousands of doctors and nurses who are doing incredible work saving lives, and this is for them."

Network Rail's Eddie Burton said: "We're really proud of our job carrying NHS workers to their jobs and our stations at Waterloo, Waterloo East and London Bridge are next to key hospitals in London.

"We hope seeing this gives our health workers a boost as we know what an unbelievable job they have been doing."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour