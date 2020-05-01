NHS superhero mural appears in Waterloo railway arch

Network Rail and street artist Lionel Stanhope have teamed up to pay tribute to NHS workers with a mural underneath a railway bridge in Waterloo.

The artwork on Cornwall Road sits underneath Waterloo East railway station, not far from St Thomas' Hospital.

"Network Rail saw a small version of this mural I had done just for myself and gave me the opportunity to do a much bigger version on a wall, to say thank you to all our incredible NHS staff," said Lionel Stanhope.

"The location means I can do the work and can still distance myself so this is really the least I can do.

"I'm just painting at the end of the day and there's thousands of doctors and nurses who are doing incredible work saving lives, and this is for them."

Network Rail's Eddie Burton said: "We're really proud of our job carrying NHS workers to their jobs and our stations at Waterloo, Waterloo East and London Bridge are next to key hospitals in London.

"We hope seeing this gives our health workers a boost as we know what an unbelievable job they have been doing."

