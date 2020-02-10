Southwark Street / Sumner Street junction: consultation launched

Plans to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists at the junction of Southwark Street, Sumner Street and Great Suffolk Street have been published by Southwark Council.

The proposals include a yellow box junction where Southwark Street meets Sumner Street and Great Suffolk Street, wider pedestrian crossings on three arms of the junction and a ban on heavy goods vehicles turning left from Southwark Street to Great Suffolk Street.

The scheme also features two short sections of segregated cycle lane in Sumner Street, and changes to the shared space for pedestrians and cyclists north of the Blue Fin Building and south of Southwark Street.

The council's public consultation runs until Sunday 8 March.

The consultation web page also hints at future plans to upgrade Cycle Superhighway 7 on Southwark Bridge Road, and to make changes to Great Suffolk Street between Southwark Street and Southwark Bridge Road.