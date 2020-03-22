London SE1 community website

Council leader urges Southwark residents to stay at home

Sunday 22 March 2020
London SE1 website team

With Southwark having more COVID-19 cases than any other borough, the council leader Peter John has urged residents to heed advice to stay at home. Playgrounds will now be locked to highlight the risks of unnecessary social contact.

Council leader urges Southwark residents to stay at home

In an email sent on Sunday morning to the council's mailing list, Cllr John made a direct appeal to local people: "Every one of our residents is important to us. You are important to us.

"But many residents are ignoring national advice and going out when we should all be staying at home as much as we can.

"This puts us all at risk of COVID-19, especially people who are over 70 or who suffer from ill-health.

"We know this is a worrying time, especially if you live alone, and we really want to help.

"There are lots of volunteers in our communities who want to help too. So instead of going out, please think about other ways to do things."

On Sunday afternoon Cllr John announced that all playgrounds in council-run parks would be locked on Sunday evening until further notice.

Picnics and barbecues will also be banned, according to deputy leader Rebecca Lury whose portfolio includes parks.

The borough's libraries and leisure centres have already closed.

Figures published on Saturday show 134 Southwark residents have tested positive from COVID-19, an increase of 24 on the previous day.

Given that testing is restricted to those already in hospital, this figure does not reflect the true spread of the virus in the borough.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has also spoken firmly and directly to Londoners urging them to avoid non-essential travel and to only leave their homes to obtain food or for exercise.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
March at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
See what's on in April 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour